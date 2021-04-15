So they knew Odumakin existed

The death of Comrade Yinka Odumakin, the spokesperson of the Yoruba apex socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere was received with shock by patriotic Nigerians across the board when the news hit the waves on Friday 2 that Odumakin died of Covid-19 complications. As a matter of fact, his death threw the nation into mourning because he died when his selfless service to the nation was still needed.

Odumakin was a conscientious personality who, despite his connections with the ruling class in Nigeria, refused to dine with the devil by pitching his tent with the downtrodden and lived a life of activism and self-denial. His activism began in his university days and this won him the tag of a comrade which he wore to his grave. His love for Awoism compelled him early in life to join the Yoruba Apex Socio-cultural group, Afenifere. Though a young man, he rose through the ranks to become the spokesman of the organisation and through which he met and rubbed shoulders with men and women of substance all over Nigeria. There is no doubt that Odumakin’s personality and knowledge were enriched by his rapport with men and women of timber and calibre in Nigeria.

It is also clear that Odumakin, through his political activities, had rapport with both sides of the political divide in Nigeria and had clear evidence that both are birds of the same fether that cannot lead the nation out of the woods but would promote the development of underdevelopment as has been the case over the years. Another reality that dawned on Odumakin was that there is little or nothing an individual with patriotic zeal can do in the midst of predators. This could have been responsible for his decision to quit politics and busy himself with acting as the mouthpiece of hapless Nigerians, as champion of true federalism, restructuring of the structural imbalance in Nigeria, which according to him, is part of the reasons for the failed state Nigeria is turning into. Besides, Odumakin was also of the view that if the nation cannot be restructured because of the refusal of the section benefiting from the structural imbalance to let go, each nationality should go its own way.

He was a needle in the side of the Muhammadu Buhari presidency for what he considered insincerity on the part of the government towards Nigerians. Especially, as regards allegations of acts of nepotism, favoutism and ambition to promote and perpetuate Northern domination of Nigeria through appointments and policies which favoured the North by the president. He equally condemned the Buhari presidency for its alleged failure to secure the nation in view of escalation of Boko Haram insurgency, Fulani herdsmen war on farmers, kidnapping for ransom, act of banditry in the North among other vices prevalent in the country and which Buhari presidency has no solution to.

Odumakin did not spare his venom on the governors of the South West for what he called their ineptitude. This is evident on the stunted economic growth in the region which has further impoverished the people and lack security in the region, which was caused mainly by dereliction of duty on the part of the governments. On many occasions, his criticisms were not taken with equanimity expected of public servants. Spokespersons to these governments threw opprobrium at him for telling truth to power. These opprobria were nevertheless taken kindly by Odumakin knowing full well that he was on the right side of history. That history came on Friday, March 2, 2021 when at his untimely death; praises were showered on him for his principled stand on national issues and his role in nation building. The encomium from unexpected quarters forced his wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin to wish her ‘husband could read the tributes of those he criticised’.

One irony of Odumakin’s death is the exposition of the hypocrisy of political leaders who acted as if they do not mind and hear the outcry of the governed as exemplified by the position of the opinion moulders, expressed in comments through their columns in the national dailies. The outpouring of tributes, condolence messages especially from governments at all levels, showed that they read Odumakin’s comments and actually knew he existed but alas, he was speaking to the deaf. That is why the vices that the likes of Odumakin employed their columns to condemn are still prevalent in our country.

According to Dr. Nelson Mandela, “death is something inevitable! When a man has done what he considers to be his duty to his people and his country, he can rest in peace. I believe I have made that effort and this is therefore, why I will sleep for eternity!!

”In line with the above quotation, Odumakin has done his bit in nation-building and has joined the saints triumphant, the type of death and age are immaterial. He no doubt lived a dignified life, a life worthy of emulation, a selfless life and a life lived for the good of humanity. As a matter of fact, he left the tradition of bravery, determination to face death for his principle and ability to deny oneself humongous wealth which could have been his lot if he had taken side with the predators that are holding the nation by the jugular. He actually left when the ovation was loudest and disappeared under the cloud of glory rather than that of shame.

Nigerian leaders, starting from presidency downward, owe Odumakin one thing. This is to see that Nigerians lived a life of dignity as against miserable life that majority live in the midst of plenty. This is possible if every leader puts the interest of the nation first. We have seen that they are aware of the groaning of Nigerians through their identification with Odumakin at death. All their words of commiseration, encomiums and tributes paled into insignificance and amounted to crocodile tears, unless they do the needful so that the spirit of Odumakin would rest in his grave.

Adegbite sent this piece via ayekooto05@gmail.com.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…So they knew Odumakin So they knew Odumakin

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…So they knew Odumakin So they knew Odumakin