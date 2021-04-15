A reminder to Islamic preachers

As we have found ourselves in this sacred month of Ramadan, I will like to remind our high esteemed Islamic preachers on how our noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) preached when he was alive, during the Holy month of Ramadan. The scholars occupy a noble status in Islam, and which is higher than the position of others in this world and in the Hereafter. “Allah will exalt in degree those of you who believe, and those who have been granted knowledge.” (Qur’an, 58:11).

Allah praises the scholars, as He says: “Say: ‘Are those who know equal to those who know not?’ It is only men of understanding who will remember (i.e. get a lesson from Allah’s Signs and Verses).” (Qur’an, 39:9)

As such, I would like to advise them to follow the aforementioned Qur’anic verses and undertake their Ramadan preaching without harming/hurting or throwing a harsh words against their Aqidat clashes. Furthermore, I would like to advise them to use their precious times of Ramadan preaching to remind the Muslim Ummah the benefit and significant of this sacred month. Also, to advise Muslim Ummah to pray for our dear country for the economic, social and turmoil that we are experiencing to be eradicated once and for all.

Judging by the fact that, there is authentic hadeeth which was reported by Abu-Huraira that The Prophet said, “Whoever fasted the month of Ramadan out of sincere Faith (i.e. belief) and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his past sins will be forgiven, and whoever stood for the prayers in the night of Qadr out of sincere Faith and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his previous sins will be forgiven.”

In a nutshell, I would like to give a piece of admonition to my fellow Muslims to remain steadfast in praying in order to have good reward in the day of resurrection and to meticulously remember our dear country (Nigeria) to have peace and harmony.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki

Musbahumuhammad258@gmail.com

