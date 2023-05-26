The African Business Women Association has submitted that the newly inaugurated multi-billion dollars Dangote Refinery would impact positively the growth of Small and Medium Scales Enterprises in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Association who is also one of the dignitaries in attendance at the inauguration in Lagos, Dr Shamiso Fred noted that refinery would change the economic narratives of African countries.

According to her, “This is an Industrial revolution that has all the ingredients of structural transformation of African economies through this robust industrialisation and development of this infrastructure”

Dr Fred who described the inauguration of the first-of-its-kind Refinery in African continent as a game changer said it would create jobs and wealth at local and regional levels.

She submitted that since the Refinery would be processing all Petroleum products, the SME Industry is going to benefit across the region as distributors.

She posited, “We are going to see Industrial synergies across Africa.

If anything, Dangote has debunked the myth that for Africa to prosper, we need to adopt look-East-or-West policies.

“That poisoned chalice has just been buried because this project has raised awareness, served as a benchmark and pioneered mentorship to the whole continent that with collect Geopolitical willpower working together with sub-sovereigns or Private sector, a lot can be achieved without the need to look elsewhere but within, for Africa to be self-sustainable.

“This will be about Industrial growth at micro and macro level and steer change towards continental and leadership consciousness.

“Most importantly, Manufacturing, Value Addition and Beneficiation is what Africa needs since it is resource endow. Nigeria has crude oil. There is no need to sell raw crude to the world when we could process it in Africa and export it for a better price tag

“Entrepreneurs now need to work in a synergistic way to promote the project. Entrepreneurs can now push to work hand in hand with country leadership in creating policies that are pro-growth.

“It is also my belief that the Private Sector plays an important role in countries’ growth. In view of the AFTCA policies rollout, sub-sovereigns should have a seat in the Policy-Making AFTCA table to help weed out non-promotive policies.





“The issues of tariffs and double taxation within the continent need addressed as a matter of urgency.

“Entrepreneurs now need to adopt the new mindset by walking away from being producers only but Manufacturers and Value adders. And provide mentorship where necessary.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE