The Senior Adviser to the Imo State Governor on NetWorking, Miss Onwuzuruike Chantel Adanna Chinyere has said the ongoing recruitment exercise of 10,000 primary School teachers by the State Government has nothing to do with partisan politics.

She made this declaration in Owerri Friday contrary to views and insinuations in some quarters in the State.

She described the governor’s good vision as an effort in the right direction towards the development of education in the State, adding that his decision to embark on the recruitment of teachers is a manifestation of Governor’s love for education.

She said that government’s target is to ensure that primary schools in the state have adequate and qualified teachers that would positively impact the needed knowledge of the children.

According to her with this number of teachers in the primary schools in the state, teaching and learning would be made easier.

The SA said that the recruitment of 10,000 primary school teachers in Imo State has commenced and urged the people of the state to jettison such erroneous notion and rather come in realities with the government’s vision behind the exercise.

She said: “the 10,000 teachers recruitment exercise embarked upon by the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma has nothing to do with partisan politics but a reality that needs to be appreciated by the people of the state”.

She charged interesting Imolites to cash into the recruitment exercise and make sure they are gainfully employed.

Recall the Governor immediately after announcing Government’s plans to engage 10,000 primary School teachers in the state, did not waste time to graciously approved it.

She, therefore, enjoined the good people of Imo State to continue to support the lofty idea of the Governor in this area of building qualitative education in the state for the interest of Imo people.

The SA commended the Governor for his zeal in giving the people of the state standard and qualitative teaching and learning across the schools in the 27 Local Government Areas of the State.





