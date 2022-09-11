Skit maker, Mr Sabinus survives ghastly car accident

Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu, popularly known as Mr Funny or Oga Sabinus, has survived a car accident in the early hours of today.

According to the comedian, he was driving in his new Mercedes Benz when a car from the opposite lane, ran into his car.

The comedian however came out unhurt and in a good condition.

Confirming the incident, Sabinus stated that he is safe and sound.

He wrote on his Instagram page, “Safe and sound, thanks guys for the calls and care.”

Details later.