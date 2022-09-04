PHOTOS: Gospel music singer, Dunsin Oyekan, others survive car accident 

Popular gospel music minister and songwriter, Dunsin Oyekan and his crew, today, escaped a serious car accident.

It was gathered that the crash reportedly occurred on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway, between a Toyota Prado SUV and a trailer.

Though details of the incident remain sketchy, the promising musician and his crew were said to have been safe.

It was gathered that Oyekan and his team were en route to the Sword of the Spirit Ministries of Bishop Francis Wale Oke for the ongoing Holy Ghost convention as the Youth Rally commenced on Saturday.

