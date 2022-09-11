Bauchi Gov flags off construction of Azare ultra-modern market

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has stressed that the construction of ultra-modern markets across the state is part of the deliberate policy of his Administration to improve the economic fortune of the State.

The Governor was speaking on Saturday at the important occasion of the flag-off ceremony for the construction of the Azare ultra-modern market, saying, “Today’s occasion marks a milestone in the economic development of not only Katagum Local Government but Bauchi State at large”.

He said that “Since we came on board as a government in 2019 we have been making efforts to find ways and means of revitalizing and diversifying the economy of the State. To this end, the Azare Central Market, Bauchi Central Market, and Muda Lawal Market at Bauchi have been identified for upgrading to ultra-modern market status”.

According to him, “The upgrading of these markets would be done on a public-private partnership basis. Essentially, therefore, private firms would execute the project, with the State Government’s equity being the land on which the projects would be executed. This would allow the government to concentrate on other areas such as health, education, and security”.

The Governor said that this has been necessitated by the need for government to look inwards to generate revenue so as to reduce dependence on the Federal allocation for the execution of people-oriented programmes and projects.

He further said that in line with the decision to execute the project through a public-private partnership, the State Government has engaged Messrs Modern Shelter System and Services Limited to carry out the construction and upgrade of the Azare Market to an ultra-modern market.

“The market would be reconstructed in two phases. The first phase contains 648 shops, comprising lock-up shops, open stalls, warehouses, poultry section, and cold rooms. The project also contains the provision of fire service and security outpost, among others”.





He disclosed that the State Government has lined up various activities to promote trade, industries, and investment through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Some of the activities to achieve that according to him include Encouraging Private Partnership in Government Initiatives saying that in order to stimulate, operate and enhance economic growth and development, government has offered various incentives to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

The incentives include tax holding for pioneer status, Provision of free land for investors, Tax waiver for rural industries, Security, Infrastructure, and Establishment of Trade Facilitation Centre.

He further said that the State has keyed into the Federal Government’s policy of achieving effective implementation of World Trade Organization’s Trade Facilitation Agreement to improve synergy and collaboration among states aimed at removing bottlenecks in our trading environment.

“Consequently, approval has been granted for the establishment of Trade Facilitation Centre to achieve effective and efficient domestic trade activities by allowing free flow of goods and services at the right time, right place, and right price”, he added.

The Governor disclosed that Export Promotion Villages (EPVs) with which effort is being made by the State Government through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to decelerate the rate of poverty and other socio-economic challenges among our people.

To this end, small and medium industries would be developed, using the abundant natural resources in the State through Export Promotion villages (EPVs) saying that pilot Export Promotion Villages have been identified at Alkaleri, Zaki, and Ganjuwa Local Governments.

He assured that when fully operational, the Export Promotion Villages would promote exportable products and Local Commerce, provide Job opportunities and enhance internal revenue for the Government.

Also, through the Nigerian Agri-Business and Agro-Industrial Development Initiative (NAADI), Bauchi State Government is making effort to implement the Nigerian Agri-Business and Agro-Industrial Development Initiative (NAADI).

The Initiative is aimed at developing the industrial and commercial sectors comprising highly productive and profitable commodity value chains while the ultimate goal of the Initiative is to accelerate the growth and diversification of the state’s economy into differentiated high-value products.

Bala Mohammed also said that the Bauchl-Gwana Cement Company Arrangement is being concluded for the take-off of the Bauchi-Gwana Cement Company, a project that was Initially proposed in 2011 pouting out that already, approval has been granted for the pursuance of license Exploration permit and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

The Governor added that there are many other initiatives by the government toward the economic development of the State. Among the initiatives is the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP) which has been launched in 19 Local Government Areas including in Azare for Katagum Local Government.

He assured that an appropriate roadmap would be drawn by relevant MDAs for more economic revitalization programmes in the State appealing to the people of the State to continue to cooperate and support the government in its effort to diversify and consolidate the economy of the State.

In his remarks, the Emir of Katagum, Umar Baba Farouk commended the state government for the project which he said was long overdue considering the commercial nature of the area particularly its closeness to Kano and Maiduguri.

The Emir blessed the flag-off of the Azare Ultra-modern market and assured that the people will take advantage to boost their businesses which will in turn boost and increase the internal revenue generation of the state.