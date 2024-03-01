The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) Zamfara state Command has called on officers to be security conscious about their immediate environment, public places and working environments, including the visitors received in offices.

The state NSCDC commandant, Sani Mustafa,gave the charge on Friday at the command headquarters in Gusau during the celebration to mark World Civil Defense Day in the state, urging the corps to say something if they see something.

“I wish to welcome all and sundry to this history making event, which is the World Civil Defence Day as observed globally on the 1st of March yearly.

“The world Civil Defence Community has earmarked this particular day to raise awareness about the importance of Civil Protection, Emergency Preparedness, fostering cooperation among nations, mitigate risk, prompt response and efficient disaster management”.

According to him, the theme for this year’s 2024 World Civil Defence Day celebration is: “Honour Heroes and Promote Safety Skills”.

He emphasized that the chosen theme is a depiction of NSCDC contribution to nation-building and the maintenance of security of which many personnel have actually paid supreme prices.

“These sets of martyrs are the heroes of the Corps who actually deserved to be honoured in a time like this”.

He maintained that Commandant General. Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has demonstrated an invaluable leadership style, which is intended to lift the Corps higher.

“This reflected in his vision and foresight towards building the Corps and the nation at large’.these has manifested in his five (5) Rs vision which is to Rejuvenate, Restructure, Reposition, Rejig and to Revamp the Corps in line with international best practices,” he said