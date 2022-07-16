(UPDATE) VP Osinbajo undergoes successful surgery over leg pain

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, was on Saturday admitted into a hospital to undergo surgery to resolve a recurrent pain in his leg, and the operation has been said to be successful.

Osinbajo was said to have been carrying the pain for a while believed to have first started following one of his sporting engagements.

His spokesman, Laolu Akande, confirmed in a tweet on Saturday that the Vice President had gone into a hospital for the procedure.

The tweet on his verified handle, @akandeoj, did not give details but said doctors would give the Vice President update on the condition.

Akande tweeted: “VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash. His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today.”

Later in a statement after the operation, Akande announced that it had gone well.

According to the statement that quoted another one issued by the doctors who performed the surgical operation, the procedure was successful and “the VP is alert and well.”

Medical Director, Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, the statement read: “The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days.”