Biola Azeez – Ilorin

Six persons were on Wednesday reported killed in a multiple auto crash along Ganmo Road in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

Tribune Online gathered that the multiple accidents involved an ash colour commercial Suzuki bus popularly called “korope” with registration number BDJ-134XB and a blue colour DAF (ABC 435 XN) loaded with onions, coming from Sokoto state.

Eyewitness accounts attributed the cause of the accident to over-speeding.

The Kwara state Sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Frederick Ade Ogidan, who confirmed the incident said nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Yes, the accident involved 15 people, all males, with six killed and nine others sustaining head injuries and fractures.

“The victims have been taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Oke-Oyi for treatment while the corpses have been deposited at the morgue of the hospital,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…

Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday

Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…

Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

‘I dont know’, Guardiola offers update on Haaland’s availability for crunch Arsenal tie

Pep Guardiola is unsure if Erling Haaland will be available for Manchester City’s huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Arsenal…