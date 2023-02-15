By: Ebenezer Adurokiya, Warri

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has raised the alarm over alleged tampering with the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machine by top officials of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

The allegation is contained in a petition signed by Ebata Valentine Onojeghuo Esq, the APC Delta State publicity secretary, addressed to the INEC chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud, which copies were supplied to security agencies.

Addressing journalists in Warri on Wednesday, Onojeghuo Esq. said the plot on ground was to input predetermined figures into the BVAS machine that’ll be deployed to polling units before election day.

According to him, the plot is on top gear for the February 25 presidential, Senatorial and March 13 governorship elections, adding that the already loaded figures will be credited to the PDP as a head start to winning the elections.

The Delta APC alleges that a Senatorial candidate of the PDP “is holed up at his Life Camp by Lento Aluminium, Abuja residence where he holds nocturnal and clandestine meetings with INEC’s officials on how to subvert the operations of the BVAS machine in his senatorial district.

“The unscrupulous INEC officials have opted to perfect the nefarious mission and requested the notorious senatorial candidate who’s a strong member of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s inner circle to come up with a list of individuals who’ll be trained to achieve the subversive results.”

Besides, the APC further alleged that PDP in the state is also collecting PVCs from voters across all the local government areas with a plan to hack into the INEC’s server and vote in their favour by proxy using the PVCs.

While calling on the INEC chairman to investigate the allegations and provide a level-playing field for all parties and their candidates, the Delta APC also disclosed that it has uncovered a sinister plan by the PDP to use APC branded vehicles to cause mayhem with the aim of tarnishing reputation of the party.

It urged INEC to ensure that the BVAS machine and other equipment and sensitive materials that will be deployed for the elections are well cross-checked and secured.

As of the time of filing the report, the PDP in Delta State hasn’t responded to the allegations.





