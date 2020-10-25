Six dead, many injured as warehouse looting continues in Taraba

No fewer than six persons have been confirmed dead and several others injured as a result of stampede in the ongoing lootings of warehouses in Jalingo, Taraba State by angry youths.

Eyewitnesses, Haruna Dauda and Joseph Adi, told Tribune Online on Sunday that, five bodies were moved in the early hours of Sunday while one of the bodies was still on ground at one of the looted warehouse located opposite CAN Secretariat Jalingo.

“Yesterday, we took about six bodies outside, some of them have been taken away but you can see one of the bodies still in front of CAN Centre.

“It is unfortunate that the pressure there was just too much and some persons could not withstand it.

We totally blame governor Ishaku and the Taraba state government for refusing to share the items orderly and timely,” an eyewitness expressed.

Correspondent reports that the veterinary clinic and other offices in the compound housing the warehouse have been completely vandalized and looted.

Tribune Online also reports that the two days curfew imposed on the state capital Jalingo by governor Darius Ishaku to calm the situation could not hold water, as the angry youths extend their looting activities on shops owners, carting away motorcycles and other valuable items.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE