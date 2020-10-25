Abiodun approves recruitment of consultant doctors in state-owned hospitals

Governor Dapo Abiodun has approved the recruitment of more consultant doctors for all Ogun State-owned hospitals.

This is as part of efforts to address the acute shortage of manpower in all the state-owned hospitals.

The governor stated this through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi during the National Physicians’ week of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Abeokuta, the state capital.

While berating the shortage of manpower, Governor Abiodun noted that the state needs at least 150 additional doctors in the junior cadre to assuage the pressure on the existing medical practitioners and also boost healthcare delivery in the state.

He also noted that he has approved the regularisation of payment of appropriate renumeration for all doctors working in state-owned hospitals.

He added that the regularisation which would make doctors in the employ of the state earn the same salary with their counterparts in the federal employ would commence by the end of the month of October.

Abiodun said: “Every reasonable and responsive government must ensure an I enduring policy on health because of its direct link to the sustenance of the economy.

“We have embarked on retraining and recruitment of medical personnel in the state, not only did we do for doctors, we did across the healthcare providers in the state.

“Some medical officers in the state employment who passed their postgraduate specialist examination have been upgraded to the status of consultants.

“We have also given the approval recruitment to all HMD to employ 20 consultants.

“One of the first things we did in the health sector is that we took a comprehensive list of requirement from all the state owned hospitals in terms of what they needed.

“And I can remember the OOUTH own as an example where the total amount of people they took came to about 282 doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, among others.

“What has been requested now is that we still have 150 health workers at that level to be taken care of.”

