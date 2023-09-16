The culture minister, Rima Abdul-Malak, said that France does not intend to cut cultural ties with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

Abdul-Malak said this after entertainment businesses slammed a decision this week to ban all partnerships with artists from these African countries.

“France has always been an open and welcoming nation for artists, so this is not a shift in policy.

“It’s an adaptation to an extremely deteriorated security context,” she told RTL radio.

Niger’s government was overthrown in a military coup in July, while hardline militants have overrun Burkina Faso for years.

Mali’s military has also been fighting a rebel alliance since August, which has led France to ban visas and halt development aid for all three countries.





Abdul-Malak’s remarks appeared intended to defuse a confrontation with the union of artistic and cultural businesses SYNDEAC, which had demanded to meet with her after her ministry issued a directive to halt all cooperation and financial support to institutions from the three countries.

SYNDEAC had called the ban “completely unprecedented”.

“This total ban on three countries experiencing very serious crises makes no sense from an artistic point of view and is a major mistake from a political point of view”, the union said in a statement.

Following the outcry, Abdul-Malak said she had asked her ministry to send out “clarifications” to the entertainment businesses.

She added that existing partnerships would not be affected by the ban, only new projects that would require travel visas for artists.

France is home to a large community of people with ties to the three African countries and performers from the region, in particular musicians, are popular at festivals.

(dpa/NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians after meeting with Tinubu

The United Arab Emirates, on Monday, lifted its months-long visa ban on Nigerians.This is as President Bola Tinubu secured landmark deal with the UAE government across sectors.The decision follows talks between Tinubu, and his Emirati counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday in Abu Dhabi.…..

The Oyo State Government has expressed condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of Morocco over Friday’s earthquake, which has claimed about 2,800 lives and left thousands of others injured...….…

Nigeria’s malaria death rate drops by 55% — WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has hailed the Federal Government’s efforts at reducing the incidence and deaths from malaria. The global health body noted that between Years 2000 and 2021, malaria incidence and deaths reduced by 26 per cent and 55 per cent in the country………

5 celebrities who lost loved ones in 2023

Veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh, aka Osuofia, lost her 24-year-old lady daughter, Kosisochukwu, on June 28, 2023. Sharing his grief with his fans on social media, Owoh wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “A painful exit, but God knows the best…..…

Confusion at Lagos airport over relocation of foreign flights

Confusion continues to reign at the International Wing of the Lagos Airport following the relocation of flight activities to the new terminal. Hitherto yesterday, flight operations, including passenger profiling, processing, check-in and others, were being conducted at the old terminal building...…

EDITORIAL: The Ogun father-killer

FOR the umpteenth time, the Nigerian society is dealing with yet another bizzare and horrendous killing for ritual purposes. It is as if the society has become diametrically dysfunctional; the criminals and antisocial elements are having a field day.…