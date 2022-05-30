Sit-at-home order: Imo lies prostrate as commercial activities, movements crumble

The sustained struggle for the release of the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday intensified as motorists, markets, business centres, schools, filling stations, and banks all went on holiday in various parts of Imo state.

While the roads, motor parks and relaxation centres were empty, some desperate okada riders were seen in some areas taking frustrated passengers to their various destinations at exorbitant fares.

Our Correspondent who monitored the situation reports that some drivers of the Imo City transport buses who dared the IPOB order operated through the bush part to avoid the wrath of the supporters of IPOB.

In Aboh Mbaise, Mbaitoli, Ikeduru, Owerri West, Ngor Opkala, and Njaba council areas, the picture was the same as markets, and luck-up stores were placed under lock and key while the residents stayed indoors.

Expectedly, the presence of security men including armed mobile policemen in their vehicles was heavy, as they patrolled the major roads to maintain peace and order.

Some of the commercial vehicle drivers who parked their vehicles and discussed the situation lamented the situation which they said had continued to impose hardship on their families even as they appealed to the Federal Government to expedite action on the release of Nnamdi Kanu.





