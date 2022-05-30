Properties burnt as gunmen attack Anambra broadcasting station

Properties and workers on duties were affected as unidentified gunmen in the early hours of Monday invaded the premises of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Awada, Onitsha station.

The gunmen believed to be part of those terrorising the state for over a year burnt a building, a company bus, and another vehicle parked on the premises belonging to a staff who had worked overnight.

Tribune Online gathered that no life was lost in the attack, but the gunmen brutalised the staff they met on the premises inflicting injuries on them.





At the time of filing this report, a staff who begged for anonymity said they were being interrogated by security agents over the attack.

He promised to give full detail of the attack on the attack by the gunmen, as he had worked all night and witnessed the attack. Anambra Broadcasting Service, a state government-owned company is believed to have been giving support to the state government in its fight against rampaging gunmen.

A source around the premises of the station, also said that there was an attack. In fact, one of the gunmen ordered another to kill the people present, but he refused and they were mercilessly flogged. Some of the Staff are currently being interrogated. Two vehicles were burnt, and the Studio was equally touched.

The State Police Command”s Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, while confirming the attack in a statement, said no life was lost.

He said, according to the statement; Following a distress call today 30/5/2022 at about 4:30 am of a case of arson in Anambra State Broadcasting Station Idemili North, the Police Operatives responded swiftly and prevented the hoodlums from causing damage to the structure. Unfortunately, two operational vehicles belonging to the station were affected. No life was lost. Meanwhile, the station has been cordoned off and Operation is still ongoing in the area. Details later…

