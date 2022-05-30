Soil damage threats 40 per cent global food production

The marketing director/Head of impact , Robust Group of Companies, Mr Abhishek Narayan has called on Sesame feed farmers, to embrace the usage of mobile app technology, on their farmland, as a measure to get rid of pests and other risks capable of affecting their production.

The mobile application is used to harness satellite data and when downloaded, it guides farmers on daily tasks for farming in line with best practice, predicts yield and wealth condition while preserving the soil from pest attack,” Narayan said.

He, however, noted that unless urgent precautionary measures are deployed, the impact of soil degradation may lead to a 40 per cent loss of global food production in the next 20 years.

He said, although, 52 per cent of global arable soil for agriculture is being affected, a maximum threat cropping from the effect of global warming, living about 3.2 billion global population with food deficit.

Making the call at a town hall meeting with a farmer’s group in Kano, an agric technology expert, Mr Narayan explained that a paradigm shift away from traditional farming production to technology-driven practice remains an alternative solution to mitigate the impact.

According to him, the agric processing firm is engaging farmers in sustainable farming practices to preserve the quality of soil in Nigeria.





He said to achieve the best agricultural standard, Narayan stressed the introduction of acre square, a mobile application which would boost farmers’ yield, and prevent possible attacks of diseases and pests on produces.

Narayan further disclosed that the Robust is deepening farmers’ engagement essentially in the area of processing and value addition to crops like Sesame, beans and other spices crops to reduce the export of raw materials.

According to him, the firm is establishing a processing industry in Kano and Lagos to improve value change production, create job opportunities and build the economic viability of the country of origin.

According to him, ” the application is not new globally because over 41 million farmers in 50 countries are presently using the application on 30 million hectares of land globally. It is a well established and widely used application in several countries including India, Singapore and many African nations.

Reacting to the innovation, the vice president of the National Association of Sesame Farmers of Nigeria (NASFN), Mal. Sadiq Kasim expressed satisfaction with the introduction of modern technology to improve agricultural production in Nigeria.

Sadiq urged the firm to ensure necessary avenue is created to cascade awareness and sensitisation on the significance of the technology.

Some of the farmers that attended the occasion were so happy with the Robust Group of Companies, commending them for enlightening and educating them saying this gesture will go a long way in assisting them.

They, however, advised the organisation to translate the program on how to apply the mobile app into Hausa or Arabic languages saying this will enable them quickly understand more effectively and enhance its operation.

