Sirika seeks special fund for aviation sector

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has advocated the establishment of Aviation Development Fund for the industry.

Senator Sirika gave the suggestion on Tuesday during his presentation in the ongoing three-day public hearing on the six aviation Executive Bills held at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Amongst the bills being considered are “A Bill for an Act to repeal the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and to Enact the Civil Aviation Act for the Regulation of Civil Aviation in Nigeria and for Other Related Matters, A Bill for an Act to repeal the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Act and to Enact the Nigerian Aviation Technology Act to provide for its organisation, control and operation and for related Matters. Also included is a Bill for an Act to repeal the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Act for the purpose of providing effective Air Navigation.”

Responding to concern over inadequate safety equipment at the nation’s airport, passenger comfort and the perceived indifference of the regulatory agency, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, the Minister of Aviation maintained that the strategic sector is battling with the paucity of fund.

He declared that the Aviation Development Fund being proposed with friendly interest rate would come handy for the sector to address its enormous financial challenges.

He said: “In the wisdom of the Ministry, we saw that we need huge fund to deal with capital intensive projects, including what Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) will require.

“We need a huge amount to put them in place. Of course, we need adequate security around the airport to deal with intruders.

“If we are able to find this money and deal with these items, what we will be addressing is the sustainability of the items.

“We need an Aviation Development Fund, where these money can be kept, where we are cocksure that these fund with little interest can be tapped. All we would then need is to boost our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“This Fund will help us with passenger comfort, safety around the airport. This volume of capital can be deployed to ensure that every aviation equipment are available at our airports.”

Restating his concern over the failure of airline operators under the aegis of Airlines Operators of Nigeria, ( AON) to remit their service charge, Senator Sirika recommended automated payment system to take care of cold war over default in remittance by members of the AON.

Giving his presentation, Director General of NAMA, Fola Akinkuotu expressed delight over the proposed amendment of the Bill establishing NAMA as he noted that it would boost the much-needed improvement, efficiency to improve safety in our airspace.

Aviation Security Consultant and Secretary-General of Aviation Security Round-table Initiative, Group Captain John Ojikutu (retd) called for a review of the sharing formula of the remittance to the NCAA, which he insisted was skewed against other stakeholders in the sector.

“What is NCAA doing to be taking 58 percent?” Ojikutu queried.

