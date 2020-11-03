Court remands two farmers over alleged killing of FUOYE security guard

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of two farmers in the state correctional centre over alleged killing of Mr Mattew Maleek, a security guard with the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

The defendants, Akomolafe Ayodeji (38) and Temitope Alabi (28) were accused of killing the 62-year-old man on his farm in Oye-Ekiti in Oye local government area of Ekiti state.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Caleb Leramo, told the Court that the defendants committed the offence on October 9 at Oye-Ekiti.

He added that the defendants had earlier had a disagreement with the deceased two days before his death over unlawfully fallen of trees on his farm and was found dead on the third day in his farm.

Leranmo said that the offence is punishable Under Section 324 and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap. C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He said he had forwarded their case files and sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP for legal advice.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Yinka Opaleke, who had earlier sought for a date of adjournment pending the outcome of the advice from DPP, urged the court to pick an early date to hear the matter.

Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, consequently ordered that the defendants be remanded in Correctional Centre till the outcome of the legal advice from DPP’s office.

He later adjourned the case to December 19 for further hearing.

