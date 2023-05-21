With less than eight days to the expiration of the outgoing Federal Government, the national commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Professor Dickson Akor, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Peace Corps bill already passed by the National Assembly.

Akor made the urge on Saturday, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

He said apart from adding value to the nation’s security architecture, the bill will go a long way in enhancing critical investment in the youth as a precursor to peace and socio-economic growth of the country.

Akor, who spoke on the sidelines of the conferment of honourary doctorate degrees on eminent Nigerians by the Prowess University, Delaware, USA, which was held at the University of Ibadan Conference Centre, said: “the president may be delaying in signing the Peace Corps bill into law in order to use it a parting gift for the Nigerian youths.”

He stated: “We are in Abuja and monitoring the development and it is not as easy as some people feel about signing bill into law. When the bill gets to Mr President, administratively policymakers will have to review it before it goes back to the president for assent. It is not just a question of the National Assembly just passing the bill and transmit to the president for assent.”

“We are very hopeful and optimistic that Mr President would do justice to the bill and we know it will add value to the security architecture in the country. We are well schooled with the content of the bill right from the inception when it was introduced to the National Assembly up to the public hearing aspect.”

Also speaking, former commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria in Oyo State, Oludare Adesina, who was awarded Doctor of Philosophy in Law (Honoris Causa), stated that “the solution to the challenges of this country lies in the youth.

According to him, “despite the few remaining days for President Muhammadu Buhari in the office, I want to implore him to him to sign the Nigeria Peace Corps bill into law. This is a bill that has received acceptability all over the world.

“If we develop the youth crime rate will reduce and the productivity of young Nigerians would be enhanced. You need to see the great exploits of our youths abroad. All we need is to create enabling environment and provide necessary wherewithal to fully develop their potentials for socioeconomic growth of the nation.”