The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on Saturday, held a successful Congress across the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

Our Correspondent, who monitored the exercise, report that a consensus option was adopted in the exercise.

The State Governor, Charles Soludo, who expressed joy over the conduct, commended the party members for conducting themselves in an orderly manner during the process.

He noted that the peaceful situation is an indication that the party has come to stayed as one family in Anambra State.

At Nneni, Headquarters of Anaocha Local Government Area of the State, Chief Anthony Ugorji, was elected as the new Chairman of the party in the Council Area.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected Chairman, Chief Ugorji, said a continuing stakeholders meeting to prepared, strengthen and to ensure victory for the party in the 2025 governorship election in the state, remain his major priority.

He thanked governor Soludo, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Ben Obidike, who is also the leader of the party in the Council Area and other supporters for finding him capable of the position.

In his remarks, the Anaocha Council Transition Committee Chairman, Hon. Ikechukwu Ozoh, advocated for peace among the members of the party.

The TC Chairman promised to support the newly elected executive in the area.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Obidike, who also spoke shortly after the exercise, said that he was impressed with the consciousness and willingness of the party members to participate in the process.

“Obidike called for unity among party members, adding that if APGA would do better in the state, “we must be united”.





He also described the process as peaceful.