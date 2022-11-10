SIFAX Shipping ICT donates bus stop to Lagos community

AS part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, SIFAX Shipping ICT, Ijora, a foremost inland container depot in Nigeria and a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has donated a new bus stop to the Ijora community in Lagos.

The new bus shelter was constructed at the popular Ilaje bus stop to ease passenger movement and traffic around the busy Ilaje junction which is a popular intersection in the community.

Speaking at the commissioning and handing-over ceremony, Paul Linden, Managing Director, SIFAX ICT Limited, said the company, at the inception of its operations, promised to play a critical role in the human and infrastructural development of the host community.

Linden noted that the bus stop was the latest of the interventions provided by the company for the community.

He said, “Since we started business here in Ijora about two years ago, we have enjoyed the support and cooperation of the people in the community. This has allowed our business to thrive. As a responsible corporate citizen, we have also reciprocated this gesture in a number of ways, including employment for local indigenes and support for various youth programmes. This bus stop donation is in furtherance of our company’s strategy of forging a mutually-beneficial relationship with our stakeholders, especially the host community.”

On his own part, Bode Ojeniyi, Group Executive Director, SIFAX Group, who represented the Chairman, Dr Taiwo Afolabi at the event, assured the community of the company’s unflinching cooperation and support, adding that other projects that would positively impact the community would soon be embarked upon.

He said the donation was in line with SIFAX Group’s robust social responsibility and stakeholder engagement strategy.

While commissioning the Ilaje bus station, Ojora of Ijoraland, Oba Fatai Oyeyinka Ojora, who was represented by the Bashorun of Ijoraland, Akeem Oladipupo Ojora, thanked the management of SIFAX ICT Limited for its continuous commitment to bettering the lives of the Ijora people through their numerous corporate social activities and stated that the company has been a blessing to the community since it started operations.

“I want to thank the management of SIFAX for what they have been doing for our community since they started here. We always pray for Dr Taiwo Afolabi and SIFAX as a whole that they will continue to grow. Your company has given jobs to our indigenes, this bus stop is another good thing you have done for the community and we appreciate you. With this, the traffic snarl on this intersection would become a thing of the past,” he said.