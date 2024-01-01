Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated residents of the state on the occasion of the New Year celebrations, saying that they should hope for better prospects in 2024 notwithstanding the economic challenges caused by the nationwide crisis.

The party expressed this belief in its New Year message titled: ‘Embracing Hope and Progress in 2024’, signed by its spokesperson, Hon Hakeem Amode, copy of which was made available to newsmen.

“As we bid farewell to 2023, the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extends heartfelt wishes for a prosperous and joy-filled New Year to the resilient residents of Lagos.

“Acknowledging the economic challenges caused by the nationwide crisis, we anticipate that 2024 will usher in better prospects for the people of Lagos State,” the statement said.

PDP, however, said that Lagosians were not provided with the quality of life they deserved by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration despite the state’s abundant resources.

According to the party, Lagos State should stand as a true center of excellence having been governed by what it termed as “the self acclaimed progressives since 1999,” adding: “Unfortunately, the current administration’s incompetence and lack of vision have hindered the state from reaching its full potential.”

It cited the recent trending video of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to Lagos Island in a long convoy of luxurious vehicles, “where residents voiced their hunger shouting ‘ebi npa wa ooo, ebi npa wa ooo’ (we are hungry),” saying such development “underscores the difficulties faced by our people.”

Speaking further, PDP said it remained committed to transforming Lagos into the state of the citizens’ collective dreams as it awaited the opportunity to lead the state, saying that “the challenges of 2023, especially the gubernatorial elections, tested our people.”

Besides, the party said the removal of fuel subsidies by the APC-led Federal Government contributed to skyrocketing prices, intensifying hunger in the state, pointing out that the open declaration of hunger by the residents was a clear indication of the government’s failure.

PDP, while praying that the New Year be marked by multiple blessings, divine protection, and celebrations for all, urged Nigerians to collectively pray for a year free from evil and self- centered Leaders, and Lagosians “to ask God to grant Lagos a breath of fresh air in the year 2024 with a leader that has in him, the fear of God.”

