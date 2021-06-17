Showing love to all Nigerians will stop all agitations, group tells Buhari

Only a fatherly love, friendly policies of national unity and not threats of war will stop ongoing agitations in parts of the country, a group, the Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade (CHURAC), has admonished President Muhammadu Buhari.

National President of CHURAC, Cleric Alaowei, gave the admonition on Thursday in a statement made available to journalists in Warri, Delta State.

Alaowei averred that the body language of the president in the handling of the murderous activities of killer-herdsmen in the country has emboldened marauders to continue in their criminal trade.

This, he alleged, was further insinuated in the president’s refusal to condemn the 72-hour-threat issued to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State last Sunday by a faceless Fulani jihadists group over Southern Governors’ ban on open grazing.

“The government’s body language is emboldening them (the criminal herders) to continue their genocidal attacks on the farming communities whose lands they came to rear animals.

“It has gotten to the point where the beleaguered communities have to resist them with any means necessary. If such a situation arises, we fear that the Rwanda ethnic genocide will rear its ugly face in Nigeria.

“Those agitating for secession from the country are being provoked to take such ventures of last resort simply because of the cynical disposition of the Federal Government towards the activities of the criminal herders.

“Instead of Buhari to initiate friendly policies of national unity and to tackle these Fulani invaders/land grabbers, he threatened to deal with the entire South-East region or rather the IPOB members by calling them a dot in the circle.

“The government’s threat of war will not stop the agitations, except he addresses the issues as a father showing love to all Nigerians,” Alaowei reiterated.

According to him, the “moment the citizens feel that their lives are no longer secure by the government, self-help becomes rife.”

He urged President Buhari to see himself as a father of all by entrenching equity and fair play in all his dealings in order to achieve lasting peace in the country.

