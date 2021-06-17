Domestic equities market sustains growth, adds 0.13 per cent

The domestic equities market sustains the previous day’s gain as the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.13 per cent to close at 38,615.11 basis points.

Amid sustained bargain hunting activity at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), investors’ demand for Guaranty Trust Bank and Nigerian Breweries shares propelled the growth on Thursday.

Accordingly, Month-to-Date gain increased to +0.5 per cent, while Year-to-Date loss moderated to -4.1 per cent

Specifically, mid and large-cap stocks such as Nigerian Breweries, UACN, Guaranty Trust Bank, Wapic Insurance and Zenith Bank were the toast of investors as their respective share prices rose by 1.20 per cent, 1.57 per cent, 1.78 per cent, 0.43 per cent and 9.43 per cent.

Also, sectorial performance was positive as three out of the five indices tracked closed in the green zone; the NSE Banking, NSE Insurance and the NSE Consumer Goods indices rose by 0.81 per cent, 1.01 per cent and 0.18 per cent respectively.

On the flip side, the NSE Industrial index fell by 0.02 per cent while the NSE Oil/Gas index closed flat.

Meanwhile, trading activity was weak as the total volume of trades decreased by 47.0 per cent to 160.44 million units, valued at NGN1.40 billion, and exchanged in 3,260 deals.

Wema Bank was the most traded stock by volume at 27.24 million units, while Zenith Bank was the most traded stock by value at N382.13 million.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!

CLAIM 2: A website report shared by the Twitter user claims UNICEF said pornography is not always harmful to children.

VERDICT: MISLEADING! UNICEF in its report explained that though there are different kinds of risks and harms that have been linked to children’s exposure to pornography but there is ‘no consensus’ on the ‘degree’ to which pornography is harmful to children.Domestic equities market sustains growth, adds 0.13 per cent