Show no mercy to bandits, Masari charges security agencies

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has charged security agencies to be ruthless with bandits terrorizing the state and the neighbouring Kaduna and Zamfara States in an orgy of kidnapping for ransom, rape, arson and cattle rustling.

He gave the charge on Wednesday in the state capital when heads of security agencies in the state presented to him two repentant bandit commanders from Illela village in Safana Local Government Area, who, in addition to embracing peace, also returned 10 AK 47 rifles.

The two bandit leaders, Sale Turwa and Muhammed Sani Maidaji, who returned 8 AK 47 and 2 AK 47 respectively, were presented before the Governor by the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, Alhaji Sanusi Buba, and his colleagues from the 17 Brigade, Katsina, the Department of State Security and Civil Defence.

Buba informed the governor that it was the view and consensus of all the security chiefs in the state to request him to accept the bandits’ remorse and forgive them, so as to serve as encouragement for others to follow suit

While describing the development as a very significant milestone in the fight against banditry and other criminalities, Governor Masari urged the security operatives not relent, but redouble their efforts in fighting the bandits until they are completely degraded and rendered permanently ineffective.

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesman, Abdu Labaran, quoted him as saying: “I’ve instructed the security operatives to deal ruthlessly with the bandits until they are rendered permanently ineffective.

“We are no more going to negotiate with them, but if on their volition they decide to renounce their violent criminal ways and embrace peace, we are ready to listen to them.

“Even then, they must surrender all the arms and ammunition in their possession, otherwise they remain enemies to be dealt with accordingly, as far as we are concerned.

“Government is always ready to receive, forgive and rehabilitate repentant bandits, as long as they surrender all the arms and ammunition in their possession, but it is not up to us to romance them.”

Governor Masari also called on those who have yet to renounce their criminal ways and their informers to borrow a leaf from the two repentant commanders, assuring them that they, their family and property will be adequately protected.

