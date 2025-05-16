Show commitment beyond promises, Christian body urges Tinubu

The Christian body in Nigeria, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has urged the Federal Government to focus less on promises but more on execution to restore public confidence and improve the country’s economy.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, who attended the retreat on Wednesday, praised PFN President Bishop Francis Wale Oke for maintaining a non-confrontational yet truthful approach in engaging government. He also solicited prayer support for his administration.

Rising from a four-day special retreat held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, the PFN emphasised that the current state of the nation demands urgent and tangible action.

It called on President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate greater commitment to the implementation of his administration’s policies, rather than relying on lofty rhetoric and promises.

Speaking with journalists after the retreat, PFN National Secretary, Bishop David Bakare, stressed the importance of divine intervention, while also underscoring the role of leadership and governance.

“Our perspective at PFN is that Nigeria needs divine intervention. As a spiritual body, we are committed to praying for the country and the government. However, prayers must be accompanied by decisive action from leadership,” Bishop Bakare said.

Bakare, who is also the President and Founder of Jesus is Life World Outreach Ministries (JAWOM), headquartered in Zaria, Kaduna State, noted that while successive governments have made efforts, the country remains in a difficult state.

“Nigeria belongs to God. We will continue to pray for divine guidance and initiative for our leaders—not only to know what to do but also to have the capacity to do it,” he said.

He noted that while the Tinubu administration had taken steps, such as the approval of forest guards and plans to deploy technology for border security, these initiatives must be backed by visible commitment and execution.

“These are promising policies, but the government must prove to Nigerians that it is serious about implementation. It should not just be about what the government says—it must be about what the government is doing,” he emphasised. “Only then will the people’s trust be restored and the economy begin to recover.”

Bishop Bakare added that the government must be strategic, sometimes employing both dialogue and decisive action where necessary. He stressed the need for investment in job-creating projects, warning that widespread unemployment fuels insecurity.

“When people are engaged meaningfully, there will be fewer idle hands to recruit into criminal activities. Let the evidence of commitment be visible; we will back it up with prayers, and Nigeria will be better for it,” he said.

Bishop Bakare described the Uyo retreat as the first under the second term of Bishop Francis Wale Oke, who resumed office on February 11. Previous retreats under his leadership were held in Nasarawa and Oyo states.

He explained that the Uyo retreat was convened to align the national leadership of PFN with the President’s vision, foster internal collaboration, and collectively seek divine direction for the nation.

“It was a platform to unite the leadership, gain their commitment, and harvest their contributions. It also served as a time to pray for the country, the body of Christ, and our host state,” he said.

