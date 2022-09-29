Shi’ites sue IGP, 5 others over killing of two members

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) have dragged the Inspector General of Police and five others for the alleged extrajudicial killing of Ashura mourners in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The suit number FHC/KD/CS/135/2022 titled Aliyu Badamasi vs IGP and 5 others was filed on 26 September 2022 at Kaduna Judicial Division of the Federal High Court. It has IGP, AIG Zone 7, CP Kaduna State, AC Surajo Fana Area Commandant Zaria, Ibrahim Zubairu DPO, Sabon Gari and Kasim Muhammad DPO Zaria City as respondents in the case.

The IMN also known as Shi’ites in a statement signed by Dr Dauda Nalado For the Academic Forum of the Islamic movement, recalled that on 8th August 2022 a joint team of Nigeria Army and Policemen led by the Area Commandant of Zaria Command of the Nigerian Police Force together with the DPO of both Kasuwan Mata Sabon Gari and Zaria City Divisions opened fire on Muslims who were conducting peaceful procession to commemorate the Ashura in Zaria.

According to the statement, the alleged unlawful attack led to the killing of Muhsin Badamasi and Zaharaddeen Lawal.

“We prayed for a declaration by the court that the shooting and killing of Muhsin Badamasi and Zaharaddeen Lawal, while observing their religious act of worship was illegal and a gross violation of their right to life and right to freedom of thought.

“The suit also applied for an order of the Court mandating the IGP and 5 others jointly and severally to pay to each applicant the sum of two hundred million Naira only (N200,000,000.00)”, the statement added.