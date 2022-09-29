Ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the comptroller general of Nigeria Immigration Service, Isah Jere Idris has called on the top officers of the service to intensify border surveillance and internal monitoring to ensure that foreigners are not allowed to intervene in the election processes.

He gave this charge, on Thursday, in Abuja at a meeting with top management staff of the service, zonal coordinators, and comptrollers of commands/formations at the service headquarters, Sauka.

Public relations officer of the service, Mr Amos Okpu, in a statement said the meeting was for an operational briefing as part of the preparation for the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: ICPC’s Budget Padding Allegation

2023 Elections: Immigration intensifies border surveillance, internal monitoring

2023 Elections: Immigration intensifies border surveillance, internal monitoring

Idris reiterated the commitment of the federal government to conduct a free and fair general election in 2023, urging heads of command and formations across the country to upscale surveillance activities in all locations including border crossing points to ensure successful elections.

He accordingly directed the activation and deployment of all the migration management and border security assets of the service with a view to ensuring that ineligible persons particularly migrants are not allowed to participate in the nation’s electoral process.

“Divisional Immigration Officers (DIOs) across the 774 local councils in the country have been directed to deepen surveillance and engagements with the migrant communities in their areas to ensure that no migrant gets involved in the elections,” the CGI noted.

He further urged all the personnel to be alive to their responsibilities, stressing that any infractions or unprofessional conducts before, during and after the elections will attract severe sanctions.





Idris called for constructive and patriotic engagements among all agencies stressing that synergy and collaboration with stakeholders is an essential ingredient needed to optimally discharge responsibility toward building a better Nigeria of our collective dreams.

Earlier in the day, the CGI led top management to the foundation laying and ground breaking ceremony of the head office of the Nigeria Immigration Service’s Multipurpose Cooperative Society (NIMCOS) at the NIS Headquarters, Abuja.

He charged the executive of the association to live up to its ideals of improving the welfare of officers and men in line with the welfare thrust of his administration. When completed, the building shall serve as the administrative office of the cooperative society.