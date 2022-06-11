Shiite chieftain condemns killings of worshippers in Ondo church 

Metro
By Muhammad Sabiu-Kaduna 
A Shiite leader and  founder of Imam Mahdi Foundation, Muhammad Ibrahim Gamawa,  has condemned the recent killings of worshippers during a church service in Owo town, Ondo State.
He made this known in a statement issued to Tribune Online in Kaduna at the weekend.
The statement averred that the attack on the church and the subsequent killings of innocent souls while interfacing with God remained condemnable and unacceptable.
“It is high time all Nigerians speak with one voice over the wanton killings in the country.  If you notice, the killers are moving south. They must be stop,” he said.
“We use this opportunity to express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, pray for the souls of those who were killed and pray for those who sustained injuries and wish them quick recovery as well.
“For other Nigerians, we seek God Almighty’s intervention in bringing an end to the activities of the various agents of the devil camouflaging as bandits, kidnappers, terrorists, known and unknown gunmen and rustlers including others who are deteriorating our nascent peace. We pray to God Almighty to deal with them in His own way,” he said.


