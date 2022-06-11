Anambra lawmakers shun 3rd anniversary celebration in honour of beheaded colleague

Members of the seventh Anambra State House of Assembly, on Saturday, shunned its third anniversary to honour their beheaded colleague, late Honourable Okechukwu Okoye.

Nigerian Tribune had reported earlier that the late Okoye, was kidnapped, gruesomely killed and beheaded by gunmen terrorising the state on May 20, 2022.

Okoye, up till his death, was a member of the seventh Assembly, representing Aguata 2 State Constituency.

According to the Speaker of the House, Honourable Uche Okafor, who disclosed this in a statement, to Journalists, in Awka, on Saturday, by his media aide, Comrade Emma Madu, said the House under his watch, was still mourning their colleague, hence, shunning the celebration.

Okafor, on behalf of the lawmakers, expressed sadness over the death of late Okoye, noting that the death, was the reason the House has decided not to celebrate its third anniversary as a mark of respect to him.

He enjoined Ndi Anambra to continue to pray for the peace and progress of the state and shun acts capable of tarnishing the image of the state.





Speaking further, the Speaker, said that the state legislature has performed creditably despite challenges.

He commended the seventh Assembly lawmakers for recording meaningful developments in their various constituencies in the last three years.

He revealed that the seventh Assembly has passed more than forty bills and over one hundred people-oriented and development-driven resolutions within the three years, attributed the success to the peace and unity of purpose among the lawmakers as well as the collaborative efforts of the staff of the legislature.

According to him, some of the bills passed include; open grazing prohibition and ranching establishment bill, public finance bill, Anambra Information and Technology bill and Appropriation Bills among numerous others.

He assured Ndi Anambra that the seventh Assembly would continue to enact laws and resolutions aimed at improving the living condition of the citizenry and advancing good governance in the state.

