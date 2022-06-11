(JUST IN) Terrorists release 11 kidnapped victims of Kaduna train attack

Tukur Mamu, the Abuja-Kaduna train negotiator has confirmed the release of 11 kidnapped train passengers on Saturday by the terrorists.

However, he said that contrary to their earlier commitment to release all the women in their custody, a total number of 11 victims were released on Saturday.

“The released 6 females and 5 males. They include Jessy John, Amina Ba’aba Mohammed, Rashida Yusuf Busari, Hannah Ajewole, Amina Jibril, Najib Mohammed Daiharu, Gaius Gambo, Hassan Aliyu, Peace A. Boy and Danjuma Sa’idu.”

Asked to give the full and exact details of the process that led to the release of the 11 victims, Mamu said that disclosing everything will jeopardize ongoing negotiations to release the remaining victims and may even endanger their safety.

“We have succeeded in building confidence now, we will do everything to sustain it in the interest of the innocent victims that are still in captivity. It’s a painful and frustrating process but it must be done if we are to secure the precious lives of the remaining victims”

“The good news is our collective efforts have succeeded in securing the release of 11 of the victims so far. With the continued support of the FG all the remaining victims will be released soon Insha Allah.”





“President Buhari must be commended for understanding the gravity of the crisis and for giving directives to the security agencies.

The CDS, Gen. Irabo has done excellently well under the circumstance. The Army and the DSS have played a crucial role. There is no military solution to this predicament”,” he declared