(JUST IN) Terrorists release 11 kidnapped victims of Kaduna train attack

Top News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna 
Kaduna reports passengers' release

Tukur Mamu, the Abuja-Kaduna train negotiator has confirmed the release of 11 kidnapped train passengers on Saturday by the terrorists. 

However, he said that contrary to their earlier commitment to release all the women in their custody, a total number of 11 victims were released on Saturday.

“The released 6 females and 5 males. They include Jessy John, Amina Ba’aba Mohammed, Rashida Yusuf Busari, Hannah Ajewole, Amina Jibril, Najib Mohammed Daiharu, Gaius Gambo, Hassan Aliyu, Peace A. Boy and Danjuma Sa’idu.”

Asked to give the full and exact details of the process that led to the release of the 11 victims, Mamu said that disclosing everything will jeopardize ongoing negotiations to release the remaining victims and may even endanger their safety.

“We have succeeded in building confidence now, we will do everything to sustain it in the interest of the innocent victims that are still in captivity. It’s a painful and frustrating process but it must be done if we are to secure the precious lives of the remaining victims”

“The good news is our collective efforts have succeeded in securing the release of 11 of the victims so far. With the continued support of the FG all the remaining victims will be released soon Insha Allah.”


“President Buhari must be commended for understanding the gravity of the crisis and for giving directives to the security agencies. 

The CDS, Gen. Irabo has done excellently well under the circumstance. The Army and the DSS have played a crucial role. There is no military solution to this predicament”,” he declared

 

USA based company is currently accepting Nigerian partners, the goal is simple, to show you how to earn US Dollars from the comfort of your home. You will be guided on how to earn as much as $3000 to $5000 monthly (₦1.8 million to ₦3 million). Step by step assistance provided. Click here to start.

You might also like
Interview

Christians will soon be mobilised to defend themselves, churches —Ondo Catholic…

Top News

Nine killed, houses, palace burnt in Kogi communal clash

Latest News

Court sentences killers of Afenifere leader’s daughter to death, life imprisonment

Top News

How we terrorised northern states —Suspects

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More