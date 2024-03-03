Vice President Kashim Shettima says the federal government will deploy new strategies to fight armed banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges faced in different parts of the country.

Shettima stated this after he held a closed-door meeting with former President, Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura.

The VP noted that the federal government will also deploy all the resources and expertise needed to restore security and lasting peace to the affected areas.

He said the Tinubu administration was determined to fulfill its campaign promises to Nigerians despite the economic challenges while urging Nigerians to continue to support and pray for the administration.

The Vice President who was accompanied by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, and that of Agriculture and Food Security, Alhaji Abubakar Kyari as well as former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, also paid homage to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar at his palace in Daura.