Gombe State is set to host the Vice President of Nigeria, Sen. Kashim Shettima, on Monday, March 4.

VP Shettima will be in Gombe to launch the Outsource To Nigeria Initiative (OTNI) and commission the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Centre.

The BPO centre, the first in the North-East sub-region and the biggest of its kind in Nigeria, is set to provide not less than 2,000 job opportunities to the vibrant and talented youth population of Gombe state in line with the visionary leadership of Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

With the BPO centre now established in Gombe, located at the Amina Mohammed Skills Acquisition Centre along Gombe- Biu Bypass, the state is poised to become a hub for outsourcing services, leveraging the skills and potential of its youths.

OTNI is a catalyst for change in the business process and technology-enabled outsourcing sector, and the fastest route to job security for the teeming youths in Gombe State and Nigeria at large.