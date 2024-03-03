North East Development Commission has shared N250,000 each to 60 youths who graduated from the Mainstream Academy in Kainji, Niger/

The Managing Director of NEDC, Mohamed Alkali, said the 60 youths who graduated under the sponsorship of the commission were selected from the NorthEastern states of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi and Taraba, and had gotten automatic employment with Yola Electricity Distribution Company.

He said the NEDC initiated the training of the 60 young men and women to create job opportunities for the youths in the North-East region.

According to him, the participants who underwent the three-month training at Mainstream Academy in Kainji had acquired all the essential skills needed in high-power lines and electrical installations.

Alkali explained that the participants are now professional linesmen, while the 250,000 given to each of them would serve as a start-up.

Alkali mentioned that each of them got N250,000 cash, in addition to other benefits.

“Today, we celebrate not just the completion of the training but historic day in your lives, as you step into the world beyond this training programme, but the beginning of a new chapter in your, remember that the journey of learning never ends.

“I want to congratulate you, for you have done well because we have been following you to see if anybody has absconded. But the report we got so far was that everyone was on deck for the entire three months of training.

“We keep our promise and for those who have graduated – the 60 of you, we are going to give you a stipend for a start-up of N250,000 each. But this we are going to pay in two stages: by next week, the ED finance will give each of you N150,000, and by the time you resume work, you will get the remaining N100,000.

“You are now duly employed and you are going to go into another shade of life. You must be disciplined, they will not tolerate any indecent behavior from you; which means you must get ready to work professionally.

Speaking, one of the beneficiaries Mohammed Gambo said that the NEDC has impacted positively in their lives by fulfilling their dreams of becoming professional linesmen and electronic technicians, adding they will use knowledge to develop the NorthEast region.

“I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the North East Development Commission for their unwavering support for sponsoring our participation in the skills acquisition training at Mainstream Academy.

“Your commitment to empowering individuals and fostering regional development is truly commendable. This sponsorship not only enhances our skill set but also contributes significantly to the socio-economic progress of our community”.