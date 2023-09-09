Vice President Kashim Shettima has unveiled the North East Development Commission (NEDC) foods and items distribution worth N15 billion to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi and Taraba States.

Unveiling the relief materials at Government House Maiduguri on Saturday, Shettima said that based on the post-insurgency recovery and peace-building assessment reports on the North-East by the World Bank, European Union and Presidency, Boko Haram had inflicted damages in the North-East worth nine billion US dollars while Borno alone had about damages of 6.8 billion dollars.

He noted that, ten years ago one cannot travel for five kilometers in Borno without encountering Boko Haram.

The VP who was in Maiduguri since Friday commissioned various people-oriented projects including mega schools, clinics and other social infrastructures executed by Governor Babagana Zulum as he marked his 100-days of second term in office.

Earlier, the VP has also commissioned road projects executed by NEDC which cut across Ngowom- Koshobe -Zabarmari -Gongulong- Kaddamari and other agrarian communities.

The Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Goni Alkali said that food and items will be distributed to all Local Governments Areas within the North-East to reduce the negative effects of hunger and poverty in the region caused by Boko Haram.

“On the current economic challenges in the country, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced measures ease economic hard in the country, to key into Mr. President’s initiative to improve the food supply the Commission decided to provide assorted foods and non-food items to bring some relief to the people in the region”.

According to him, NEDC is committed to developing the region by constructing houses, and roads, and providing skill acquisition training among others.

“Phase I project of 22.5km Jere Bowl Road Network, if completed, would improve mobility, connect other communities, enhance livelihood and improve security and agricultural productivity.

“The new road is expected to stimulate economic activities, enhance security, and facilitate the free movement of goods and people in the popularly known Jere-Bowl of the state.

“Therefore, improving these road networks will bring several benefits, such as enhanced connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation of agricultural products, connecting communities and improving accessibility to essential services.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE