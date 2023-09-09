The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja, on Wednesday, declared the Peoples Democratic Party senatorial candidate in Kogi Central, Chief Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, as winner of the February 25 poll in the State.

The court had sacked Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress and subsequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (third respondent) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to the APC candidate.

Find hereunder a summary of the tribunal verdict in 6 paragraphs:

The tribunal ruled that the 1st respondent (Abubakar Ohere) was not duly elected by the majority of lawful votes cast in the Kogi Central Senatorial District Election held on February 25 and 26, respectively. The tribunal also directed that a certificate of return should rather be issued to the 1st petitioner (Natasha) while nullifying the declaration of Ohere as winner of the election. In the 72-page judgement obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE, the tribunal said Natasha was duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast in the poll. Based on its findings, it added 996 (reduced votes) which was reduced from Natasha’s votes to determine her total score while subtracting 1031 (unlawful votes) added to Ohere’s votes. After the computation of lawful votes for the duo, the tribunal held that Natasha polled a total of 54,064 while her closest rival Ohere scored a total of 51,291 lawful votes. The former was however declared winner and hereby returned elected. Ohere, according to the tribunal, could not invalidate the said result in contention which he adopted, accepted and used in his alleged victory adding that he has not by any credible evidence proved his claim as admitted during hearing. The respondents (Ohere, APC and INEC), however, were jointly and severally ordered to pay the petitioners (Natasha and PDP) a sum of N500,000 as fine.

