Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated a high-powered Nutrition Core Working Committee (NCWC) in a bid to address severe acute malnutrition in the country.

According to a statement issued on Friday by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the committee dubbed the “intellectual powerhouse” will spearhead the fight against hunger and malnutrition across Nigeria.

Speaking during the inauguration at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Shettima emphasized the importance of coordination and collaboration with the National Committee on Food and Nutrition (NCFN).

“We are determined to upturn the negative nutrition indices of this country,” he declared.

The Vice President cited his recent visit to Tudun Biri village in Kaduna State where he witnessed the tragic plight of a malnourished child caught in the unfortunate military drone strike, saying “We have no excuse for poverty.”

Highlighting Nigeria’s immense potential for prosperity, the Vice President’s passion for the cause was evident, as he pledged unwavering support to the committee.

“You are our engine room,” he said, urging them to start by tackling the malnutrition crisis in the most vulnerable communities.

“Advise us, draw the roadmap,” he implored, emphasizing the crucial role of the members of the committee as expert advisors.

Shettima expressed a resolute commitment to breaking the cycle of poverty and malnutrition. “Let us do something truly impactful for Nigerians,” he urged.

He reminded the committee members of their shared responsibility, even as he said, “We are all products of the public school system, and history will judge us harshly if we fail to change the narrative of this country.”

On his part, Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, Office of the Vice President, Uju Okorocha, noted that the incursion of nutrition in Nigeria is far beyond health.”

“The committee’s mandate extends beyond healthcare, encompassing education and the broader socio-economic impact of malnutrition.

“The committee will focus on a multi-sectoral approach, ensuring coordinated efforts across government agencies to deliver effective solutions and meet multi-sectoral action targets. Innovative financing mechanisms will also be explored to further strengthen the fight against malnutrition,” she said.

Okorocha emphasised the committee’s vital role, as she said, “The team here has the knowledge that we can leverage on to move the needle on the issue of malnutrition in Nigeria.”

Committee members emphasised the need for a dedicated delivery unit within the Vice President’s office to track progress and hold all stakeholders accountable.

They also advocated the establishment of nutrition departments across all government ministries and agencies, both at the national and sub-national levels.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE