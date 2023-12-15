The British Government has assured that the issues of reparation over slavery by colonial masters are given due consideration by both the British High Commission in Abuja and by His Majesty’s Government in the United Kingdom.

The assurance was given through a letter addressed to Senator Ned Nwoko, the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District at the national assembly, by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Richard Montgomery, adding that the issue of reparation to Nigeria and around the world was important as it pertains to Britain’s colonial past.

The High Commissioner was responding to an earlier letter to the British government from Senator Nwoko, dated September 19, 2023, demanding an apology and reparation over slavery and the inhuman exploitation of Africans by colonial countries.

The senator had called for a comprehensive reparations framework that should meticulously assess the damages inflicted by centuries of slave trade and colonialism.

Acknowledging the role of Britain in the slave trade in Africa with a pledge to address the shared history with honesty and openness, Mr Montgomery quipped:

“I wish to assure you that these issues are given due consideration by both the British High Commission in Abuja and by His Majesty’s Government in the UK.

“As High Commissioner to Nigeria, I am committed to addressing our shared history with honesty and openness, honouring the strength and breadth of our partnership.

“Your letter and our conversation highlighted the horrors of slavery, which involved abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence. We acknowledge the role Britain played centuries ago in enabling the horrific slave trade, including in what became Nigeria, while also noting that Britain led the world in ending it.

“Since that time, through Nigeria’s colonial period and via the peaceful transition to national independence in 1960, close ties between the UK and Nigeria have enabled mutual understanding and a shared respect for our partnership.

“This does not change the past, and I welcome your engagement across challenging issues in our shared history.

On the restitution of artefacts, as raised by the lawmaker, Mr Montgomery said UK museums operate independently of the government, as decisions relating to the care and management of UK collections are addressed by museum trustees, with claims for restitution addressable to relevant museums.

He added that Jesus College, Cambridge, Aberdeen University Museum, and the Horniman Museum are among the UK museums to have recently transferred ownership of Benin Bronzes to the Nigerian National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

According to him, the UK Government believes that the most effective way to respond to the wrongs of the past is to ensure that current and future generations learn lessons from history and that “we continue to work together to tackle today’s challenges.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…