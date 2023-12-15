The Médecins sans Frontières (MSF) have said that the continuous heavy fighting taking place in Zumi town in Zamfara state has put the population and medical mission at risk as armed confrontations resumed in the area

The field communication officer, MSF, Mr Adulkareem Yakubu, made this known on Friday in a statement signed and made available to the press in Kano

According to him, continuous heavy fighting has been taking place in Zurmi town since December 10, with some of the confrontations occurring dangerously close to a hospital supported by MSF.

He added that “these armed clashes have provoked the displacement of thousands of people in need of security, shelter, and access to basic services.”

‘Humanitarian support is needed to help those in dire need of assistance. Faced with important security risks, MSF medical teams on the ground had to evacuate part of their staff and are unable to function optimally, having to suspend the provision of healthcare to communities outside of the town.”

He noted that “in this context, our team is concerned about patients in need of medical treatment as they are unable to reach the hospital safely.”

“Some of the patients refuse to leave the hospital out of fear,” explains Adjide Hermann, MSF deputy field coordinator in Zurmi.

” We had no choice but to reduce part of our team, and the staff who are still working at the hospital are afraid of what is going to happen next.”. Dr. Simba Tirima, MSF country representative, expressed deep concern.

“This situation is untenable; we urgently appeal to the parties involved in the conflict to cease their hostilities to protect the population.

This is also crucial to safeguard the medical mission and to maintain the safety of patients and medical staff.”

While the hostilities continue, sick and wounded patients are the ones facing the greatest humanitarian and health needs as they struggle to access healthcare.

The December spike in extreme violence, including killings and kidnappings, comes within a wider context of insecurity in Zamfara State.

The ongoing level of insecurity has forced the displacement of thousands of people.

In Zurmi, most of these people are forced to live in unsanitary conditions in two unofficial camps and schools serving as temporary shelters.

With violent clashes taking place a few metres from the hospital compound on December 11, MSF was no longer able to guarantee the safety of patients or staff.

“There was intense crossfire; we saw cars set on fire. Our team had to seek shelter in the hospital for a long time,” says Adjide Herman.

Only two days later, a second attack obliged the team to sleep in the security room inside the hospital.

“Our teams are committed to providing medical support to the Nigerian population in Zamfara State. We will do our best to maintain the operations, but we wish to see improvements in the security situation to be able to provide the appropriate medical care,” added Dr Tirima.

In recent years, northwest Nigeria has been hit by an unprecedented wave of kidnappings, killings, displacements, and disruptions of socio-economic activities due to the rise of armed bandits in the region.

In 2023, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, MSF teams carried out 448 surgical interventions, provided 700 emergency consultations, and assisted 5,674 deliveries in the General Hospital in Zurmi.

MSF also implements activities in the Shinkafi General Hospital and in Talata Mafara and Gummi with paediatric units and malnutrition centres.

