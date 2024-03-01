VICE President Kashim Shettima will lead other prominent personalities to the 29th annual pre-Ramadan lecture of the University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA).

Guests expected at the event include Deputy President-General (South), Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and President, Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo.

In a statement by the Chairman, Organising Committee, Abdul Fatah Bakare, the lecture, with the theme ‘Economic Reforms for Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects for the Future’, is slated for Sunday, March 3, 2024 at the main auditorium of UNILAG in Akoka, Lagos.

According to the statement, the guest speakers include the Chairman, Nigeria Economics Summit Group, Mr Niyi Yussuf and Professor of Economics, Lagos State University, Jameelah Yaqub.

“The chairman of the occasion is the Principal and Founder, Yusuf O. Ali & Co, Ghalib Chamber, Professor Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN); the royal father of the day is Oba (Professor) Adeyemi Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota, Ogun State; the chief host is the Vice Chancellor, UNILAG, Professor Folashade Ogunsola and the host is UMA president, Professor Khalid Adekoya,” the statement said.

The statement also disclosed that the event will begin by 9:00am with free medical screening, which has been a yearly practice of the ummah, in preparing Muslims physically for the blessed month of Ramadan.

The UMA was founded in 1985 with the purpose of promoting a fellowship of individuals who share a common religious interest.

Now in its 29th edition, the pre-Ramadan lecture is one of the activities of UMA, offering a platform for the discussion of salient issues on nation-building and spiritual development of Muslims in Nigeria and the world.