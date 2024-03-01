THE Ismaila Okunlola-led executive committee of the Abuja chapter of the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA) has been re-elected for another term of two years to serve the association.

This was announced last Saturday by the chairman of the shura committee, Imam Bello AbdulFatah, at the monthly meeting of the association after the exco was dissolved following the expiration of its term on February 18, 2024, to pave the way for new executives.

According to Imam AbdulFatah, the committee took cognizance of the performance of the Okunlola-led exco, which first came on board on February 19, 2022, and decided to extend its tenure for another term of two years.

Related Posts No Content Available

The shura committee chairman urged the executive members to see their reappointment as a chance to serve Allah more, saying they should endeavour to make amendments where necessary and improve on their performance.

Read Also: Reps unhappy over non-constitution of NIDCOM board

In a remark, Okunlola said although he thought he would be allowed to go at the expiration of his term as chairman of the chapter, the reappointment for a second term was a call to serve Allah more.

While imploring other reappointed officials of the chapter to redouble their efforts, the chairman called on members to support the executive members at all times.

Okunlola further urged members to always point out any area they discover the executives are slacking.

Other executive members reappointed for second term are Mr Oyelade Abdul Lateef (First Vice Chairman), Lawal Tajudeen (Second Vice Chairman), Hassan Sherifat Ladipo (Vice Chairman, Female), Fagbenro Ibraheem (General Secretary), Imran Dimeji Abbas (Assistant General Secretary) and Oyeleye Kafilat (Financial Secretary).

Also reappointed are Adeosun Kolade (Treasurer), Imam AbdulJelil Kilani (Dawah Coordinator), Saheed Salaudeen (Assistant Dawah Coordinator), Atere Ahmed (Public Relations Officer), Wakeel Nurudeen (Welfare Officer), Yusuf Abdul Kabir (Ex-Officio I) and Oriyomi Yusuf (Ex-Officio II). Olagoke Qadir joined the exco as Assistant PRO.

The tenure of the new exco runs between February 24, 2024 and February 23, 2026.