FOLLOWING their inauguration by the Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, members of the fifth board of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) immediately proceeded to the Hajj House headquarters of the commission to assume duty.

A statement by NAHCON Assistant Director, Fatima Sanda Usara, said members of the board headed by the chairman, Malam Jalal Arabi, proceeded straight to the commission’s boardroom to hold their inaugural meeting with the management staff.

According to Usara’s statement, while speaking at the meeting, Arabi welcomed the new board members and expressed confidence in their capabilities.

It said the NAHCON boss assured the new board members of the same level of cooperation from the staff as he enjoyed upon his assumption of office on acting capacity four months ago.

Arabi then called on NAHCON’s staff to extend similar support to their new bosses in the pursuit of the commission’s goals.

In separate remarks, the new board members expressed gratitude and acknowledged Arabi’s fatherly role and his warm reception from the outset of their meeting.

They expressed their appreciation to Allah for the privilege to serve and prayed for His guidance in their new assignments.

The members assured the chairman of their support in the quest for success.

The secretary to the commission, Dr Abdullahi Rabi’u Kontagora, commended the intellectual prowess of the new board members, describing them as persons with diverse and advanced knowledge and experience as never witnessed in one single NAHCON board since inception.

Kotangora described the fifth NAHCON board of as a new chapter of the commission with its blend of experts, including Malam Arabi, from whom he said he had learned a lot of administrative skills within a short time.

The secretary expressed optimism that their skills and knowledge would be deployed in the service of Allah, Nigeria and Nigerian pilgrims.

The new board comprised Malam Arabi (chairman), Aliu Abdulrazaq (Commissioner, Policy, Personnel and Finance), Prince Anofi Elegushi (Commissioner, Operations) and Professor Abubakar A. Yagawal (Commissioner, Planning and Research, Information, Statistics and Library Services).

Other members are zonal representatives: Dr Muhammad Umaru Ndagi (North Central), Abba Jato Kala (North East), Sheikh Muhammad Bin Othman (North West), Tajudeen Oladejo Abefe (South West), Aishat Obi Ahmed (South East) and Zainab Musa (South South).

Also on the board are Professor Musa Inuwa Fodio, representative of Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI) and Professor Mahfouz Adedimeji, representative of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).