Shettima commissions Lagos APC Arewa Community secretariat

The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, commissioned the secretariat of the party’s Arewa Community located in the Onipanu area of Lagos State.

Shettima, who was accompanied by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also donated N10 million to support the cause of the community ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the commissioning, the APC vice presidential candidate described the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a detribalized politician who has supported candidates from different ethnicities in past general elections.

He said, “Asiwaju’s trajectory from 2007,2011,2015 and 2019 when he gave his all to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory shows he has been a detribalized Nigerian ever since. We must do all we can to ensure his victory come February 2023.”

While acknowledging his mobilisation prowess, he pledged to work with the Chairman of Lagos APC Arewa Community, Engr Abdullahi Saadu during the course of the campaign.

In his address, Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, said Tinubu is a patriotic politician for he has ensured peace amongst diverse cultures in Lagos.

“The peace enjoyed in Lagos today with diverse cultures cohabiting without friction is part of his legacy. Tinubu has quality more than Atiku. Forcing yourself to do something is better than you been forced to do something,” said Ganduje.

Earlier in his remarks, Engineer Saadu charged all members of the Arewa community to get their PVCs ready in order to vote for APC candidates across the board.

“We all are going to use our PVC to vote our candidates all the way,” said Saadu.

