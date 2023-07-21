Famous Nigerian music plugger, Sheriff Salaudeen, has heaped praises on Asake for bagging eight nominations at the Headies Awards.

He described Asake as an artiste who has mastered the art of crafting irresistible soundscapes that leave many yearning for more over the years.

When Asake’s debut album, “Mr Money With The Vibe,” graced listening ears in 2022, it heralded a new era of Afrobeat brilliance.

Initially flying under the radar, it didn’t take long for its magic to spread like wildfire.

Soon, the album achieved platinum status and earned an astounding eight nominations at the 16th Headies Awards (Next Rated, Best Male Artiste, Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best Collaboration, Best Street-Hop Artiste, Headies Viewer’s Choice, Digital Artiste Of The Year), along with numerous other accolades, rightfully cementing its place in the music world.

Released under the esteemed banners of YBNL Nation / Empire records, “Mr Money With The Vibe” showcased Asake’s creative genius, brilliantly collaborating with acclaimed producer Magicsticks, renowned for his work with industry legends such as Olamide and Davido.

As the excitement builds, many eagerly await the Headies awards night, where Asake’s exceptional talent and hard work will undoubtedly be recognised and celebrated.

The journey thus far has been nothing short of remarkable, and we can’t help but feel proud of this rising star’s accomplishments.

