By: Olusola Fajana

Having passion to contribute immensely to making life worth living for fellow humans particularly the less privilege is actually a rare God-given gift.

One of the few God bestowed that endowment on is Dr. Michael Akintomide Ajilo who has garnered significant attention due to his strong commitment to good governance and social values.

He brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for human and community development to his movement.

As a medical doctor, clinical research professional and philanthropist, he has dedicated his life to improving the health and well-being of his community.

Dr. Ajilo has an impressive track record in the health sector, both in Nigeria and internationally.

He has held several high-responsibility positions, working in various capacities in health insurance companies and renowned hospitals such as State Specialist Hospital in Ondo, Lifeline Children’s Hospital and Reddington Specialist Hospital in Lagos.

He has also served as the regional medical case manager at Redcare Health Services in Lagos until 2020 when he joined an international company in the United States as a clinical research professional.

Beyond his medical achievements, Dr. Ajilo has demonstrated his commitment to social and community development throughout his career.

During his time as a medical student at the College of Medicine, Obafemi Awolowo University, he actively participated in student representative bodies and chaired several committees, contributing to progress and development within and outside the student community.

His leadership skills were also recognised by High Chief (Sir) Olabanji Akingbule, who appointed him as one of his board members.





Dr. Ajilo’s leadership journey began during his school years, where he excelled as the Senior Prefect at Independence Grammar School in Ondo. He also served as the secretary to the universal youth movement, UYM, in his community, displaying unwavering commitment and inspiring those around him with his optimism, courage, faithfulness, and forthrightness.

Despite not being born into privilege, Dr. Ajilo has overcome challenges and defied expectations.

In his efforts to give back to his community in a structured and organised manner, he established the MADE foundation with his wife. This non-profit organisation focuses on addressing critical needs in education, health, infrastructure, and other sectors. The foundation has undertaken projects such as building classrooms in the Laoso community, providing educational facilities for children, and offering free UTME/

JAMB registration bursaries/scholarships to academically deserving students. It has also contributed to the restoration of clean water sources in villages like Elemosho and Ireje in Ondo East local government.

Dr. Michael Akintomide Ajilo’s philosophy and lifestyle serve as a beacon of hope and motivation for many. With his leadership experience, and unwavering dedication, he is an ideal son of the soil to guide Ondo kingdom towards a transformative future, fostering prosperity and progress.

Dr. Olusola Fajana, a public affairs analyst writes from Ondo, Ondo State, Nigeria