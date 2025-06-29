Shareholders reject transfer of unclaimed dividend to CBN

Shareholders have condemned the recent decision by the National Assembly to pass legislation requiring the transfer of all unclaimed dividends from company registrars to accounts managed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as opened by the Debt Management Office at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a statement issued under the aegis of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), shareholders strongly rejected the position of the National Assembly, describing the move as an unconstitutional transfer of unclaimed dividends to the CBN.

They noted that this action constitutes a gross violation of shareholders’ rights, a betrayal of investor trust, and a dangerous precedent that threatens the sanctity of private property and the integrity of the capital market.

Giving reasons for their rejection, the shareholders emphasized that unclaimed dividends are not government revenue; they remain the legal property of individual investors and their heirs, regardless of the time elapsed. They argued that the attempt to centralize and manage these funds under SEC control amounts to indirect expropriation.

They added that this law would erode investor confidence in Nigeria’s capital markets, as both local and international investors require assurance that their returns will be protected—not seized under the guise of state policy.

The statement, jointly signed by the National Coordinator and General Secretary of ISAN, Moses Igbrude and Mr. Eke Chibuzor, criticized the passage of the law without broad consultations with shareholders, registrars, and capital market stakeholders, calling it a troubling disregard for participatory governance and due process.

“There are no clear frameworks for how the SEC intends to manage these funds, what returns will be offered to rightful owners, or how and when claims will be honored. This is a recipe for bureaucratic mismanagement and corruption,” the statement read. It added that instead of simplifying the process for claiming unclaimed dividends, the law introduces additional layers of opacity and complexity—especially for rural and aging investors who already face significant challenges.

Shareholders, therefore, demanded the immediate suspension of the law’s implementation and urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to assent to the bill. If already signed, they called for its immediate suspension pending judicial review.

They also noted that the association is mobilizing legal resources to challenge the law in court, describing it as unconstitutional, unjust, and economically harmful.

Instead, they proposed that efforts should focus on reforming the claims process at the registrar level through technology, public education, and standardization—not through centralization and state appropriation.

The group concluded that the future of Nigeria’s investment climate must be built on fairness, property protection, and inclusive growth—not arbitrary power grabs. They called on all shareholders to unite in rejecting this injustice.

