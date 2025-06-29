Court convicts 32 offenders for flouting sanitation laws in Ekiti

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has convicted 32 offenders for violating the State Environmental Health and Sanitation Laws during Saturday’s environmental sanitation exercise.

Magistrate Olubunmi Bamidele, who presided over the cases, found the offenders guilty of failing to adhere to the state’s environmental sanitation laws and emphasized that the convictions would serve as a deterrent to others.

According to court records, 21 of those convicted were given the option of paying fines, while the remaining offenders were assigned community service.

Additionally, 11 others were pardoned after their cases were heard and considered.

Meanwhile, the Director of Environmental Health and Sanitation in the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Ayodele Aluko, has urged all residents to maintain a high level of environmental hygiene to help prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

Addressing residents during Saturday’s sanitation exercise, he encouraged them to make environmental cleaning a routine task, stressing that a clean environment guarantees healthy living.

Aluko stated that the Ministry, under the leadership of the Commissioner, Mrs. Tosin Aluko-Ajisafe, is committed to the full enforcement of the state’s sanitation laws.

He added that the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji has, over the past few years, committed significant resources towards achieving a healthier and safer environment in the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE