Metro

Court convicts 32 offenders for flouting sanitation laws in Ekiti

'Yomi Ayeleso
monthly upkeep Court logo, Alleged $6bn Mambilla fraud: EFCC tenders Obasanjo's statement, Agunloye objects, Group drags Tinubu, AGF, NASS to Court over RSIEC appointments, Union Bank testifies against Chinese nationals, others over alleged N3.4bn crypto, romance scam, Court adjourns Maharaj Ji’s defamation suit against clergyman, firm till July, Court jails 14 Chinese cyber criminals, orders deportation

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has convicted 32 offenders for violating the State Environmental Health and Sanitation Laws during Saturday’s environmental sanitation exercise.

Magistrate Olubunmi Bamidele, who presided over the cases, found the offenders guilty of failing to adhere to the state’s environmental sanitation laws and emphasized that the convictions would serve as a deterrent to others.

According to court records, 21 of those convicted were given the option of paying fines, while the remaining offenders were assigned community service.

Additionally, 11 others were pardoned after their cases were heard and considered.

ALSO READ: COAS celebrates Army’s 162-year legacy, reaffirms commitment to national security

Meanwhile, the Director of Environmental Health and Sanitation in the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Ayodele Aluko, has urged all residents to maintain a high level of environmental hygiene to help prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

Addressing residents during Saturday’s sanitation exercise, he encouraged them to make environmental cleaning a routine task, stressing that a clean environment guarantees healthy living.

Aluko stated that the Ministry, under the leadership of the Commissioner, Mrs. Tosin Aluko-Ajisafe, is committed to the full enforcement of the state’s sanitation laws.

He added that the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji has, over the past few years, committed significant resources towards achieving a healthier and safer environment in the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article COAS celebrates Army’s 162-year legacy, reaffirms commitment to national security
Next Article Nollywood actor, Lalude, Lalude on Tinubu's campaign MC Oluomo promised us N1.5m each for Tinubu’s campaign but paid nothing — Actor Lalude

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×