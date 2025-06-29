Latest NewsTop News

TCN expands national grid capacity with additional 120MW

Sikiru Obarayese
TCN national grid

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a significant expansion of the national grid’s capacity with the successful energization of two new power transformers at its 330/132/33 kilovolt Birnin Kebbi Transmission Substation in Kebbi State.

According to Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s spokesperson, the 100 megavolt-amperes (MVA) and 150 MVA transformers were brought online on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 1:18 PM and 2:56 PM, respectively.

This installation has effectively increased the substation’s capacity from 300 MVA to 450 MVA.

This upgrade means that the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) now has an additional 120 megawatts (MW) of bulk power available for distribution to its customers across Kebbi, Sokoto, and the surrounding areas.

The development also ensures that TCN can maintain a normal bulk power supply to Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic, reflecting Nigeria’s commitment to regional power agreements.

In a statement, TCN reiterated its dedication to the ongoing expansion and maintenance of the nation’s transmission system, aiming to achieve a more effective and efficient bulk power transmission network nationwide.

