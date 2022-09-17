SGF, Tinubu, Shettima, Lawan, others in Gombe as Governor Inuwa’s son weds lover

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Saturday, played host to an array of dignitaries from across the country who stormed Gombe to witness the wedding solemnization of the governor’s son, Arc Misbahu Inuwa Yahaya who tied the knot with his lover, Barrister Amina (Ameera) Babayo.

The Wedding Fatiha between Misbahu and Ameera was presided over by the Chief Imam of Gombe Central Mosque, Sheikh Barrister Ali Hammari.

His Royal Highness, the Emir of Gombe, Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III stood as the groom’s representative (Wakil) while Alhaji Kawu Adamu, Dan Malikin Gombe served as the bride’s guardian (Waliy).

The Bride’s Waliyy, Alhaji Kawu Adamu gave out Ameera’s hand in marriage to Arch Misbahu Inuwa Yahaya through his Wakil, the Emir of Gombe represented by the Senior District Head of Gombe, Alhaji AbdulKadir Abubakar Umar following the wedding rituals and pronouncement of the sum of N100,000 as dowry.

The Wedding Fatiha conducted at the Gombe Central Mosque was witnessed by high-profile personalities and well-wishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Other notable guests who graced the occasion are the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu who led a retinue of party’s national working committee members.

Also in attendance was the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Progressives Governors Forum Chairman, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, Governors of the North East States of Adamawa, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Borno; Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Bauchi; Abdulkadir Bala Mohammed and Yobe; Hon Mai Mala Buni as well as Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule.

Other Personalities at the event, included former Governor of Gombe State, Sen. Muhammad Danjuma Goje, former Governor of Borno, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, Senators Saidu Ahmed Alkali, Gobir, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali, former FCT Minister, Dr Aliyu Modibbo Umar and Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir renowned Islamic cleric and national Chairman of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah wa Iqamatisunnah founded by Ash- Sheikh Ismaila Idris also witnessed the wedding fatiha.

Former Gombe State PDP gubernatorial aspirants, Dr. Jamilu Ishiyaku Gwamna and Dr. Babayo Ardo were also in attendance.

The colourful wedding event also attracted members of the business class, topnotch politicians, Members of the academia, traditional rulers, friends, associates and members of the groom’s and bride’s families among others.

Speaker and members of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Chief Judge, grand Khadi and judges, members of Gombe State Executive Council led by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi and chief of staff, Gombe government House Abubakar Inuwa Kari were also there to witness the historic wedding.

Speaking at a reception in honour of the guests at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the outpouring love from the guests as overwhelming, saying the occasion was a special event which has given him the opportunity to witness his son’s move into a new phase of life.

While appreciating the guests present at the event, the Governor declared that their presence added colour to the wedding.

There were goodwill messages from the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima as well as the Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, ( Press Affairs), Government House

Gombe.